Sources in Tartus report that the Russian Navy has begun to attack terrorist targets somewhere in Damascus Governorate with cruise missiles.

Sources claim to hear the sound of the missiles passing over the Syrian port city – the passing noise appears to be going southwards to the Damascus area.

At the same time the Russian and Syrian air forces are also attacking militants and their positions and equipment in East Ghouta.

One source has said that it is possible that the missiles are targeting terrorists in the Eastern Qalamoun mountains.

More updates to come.

