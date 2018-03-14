Breaking: Syrian Air Force bombs FSA HQ in East Ghouta, many commanders killed

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:25 A.M.) – At approximately midnight (Damascus Time), the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) carried out a strategic attack that targeted the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) headquarters in the East Ghouta region of Damascus.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Air Force bombed the Faylaq Al-Rahman HQ located inside the ‘Ayn Tarma suburb in eastern Damascus.

As a result of this attack, tens of militants from Faylaq Al-Rahman were killed or wounded, including high ranking commanders of the FSA group.

Among the dead and wounded were Abu Mohammad Seif (military commander of Faylaq Al-Rahman) and Abu Mohammad Jobar (deputy commander of Faylaq Al-Rahman’s Brigade 120).

This latest bombing by the Syrian Air Force comes just hours after the Russian Aerospace Forces resumed their bombing campaign over militant-held areas of the East Ghouta.

source