Turkish Air Force jets have attacked Syrian government forces and a large pro-government stronghold town in north Aleppo province near the Afrin region.

Reports say that that the Al-Harash checkpoint under the control of pro-government popular forces (NDF) was bombed by Turkish aircraft killing 8 troops.

Also, Turkish airpower conducted an unknown number of strikes against the town of Nibul (near Zahraa) leading to the death of three civilians according to early estimates.

Although Muraselon cannot officially confirm, the airstrikes appear to have been a deliberate act, the exact reason for which is not entirely clear at this time.

