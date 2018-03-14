Joint US/Israeli Manoeuvres in Occupied Palestine 14 Wednesday Mar 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in war ≈ Leave a comment TagsBenjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Israel, USA, war Of Israeli-American manoeuvres in the occupied south of occupied Palestine simulate a street war and a helicopter, setting targets for Hamas leaders in Gaza. Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related