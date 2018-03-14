The REAL Chemical Weapons culprits revealed now.

The SAA have discovered a terrorist chemical weapons factory, where they made the chemical weapons that were used against the Syrian Arab Army and civilians.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported on Tuesday that the clandestine workshop was uncovered near recently-liberated al-Shefounieh town in the volatile enclave as government soldiers were combing the area for possible improvised explosive devices planted by the so-called Jaish al-Islam Takfiri terrorist group prior to its defeat in the town and its suburbs.

The report, citing an unnamed military commander, further said that the plant, which consists of a two-story building with a basement located between Douma, enclave’s largest town, and al-Shefounieh, adding that it included a lab for making toxic chemicals containing equipment of “Saudi origin” and materials and protection gear of “Western origin.”

This is why the western media was begging for western intervention – to bury their crimes. The liars at CNN, BBC and The Al-Qaeda Herald (The Guardian) should really take note right now at the sheer scale of their own propaganda and deceitful ‘journalism’… you people should be tried for material support of terrorism and thrown in prison where you can’t do anymore damage to the lives of Syrians…