Moscow believes that the threats to Damascus to use force against Syria are unacceptable, Russia’s permanent representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Alexander Shulgin has said on Wednesday after US envoy’s to UN statement about readiness to act militarily on Syria.

“We regard such threats as appeals for aggression against a sovereign state in violation of all international legal norms. We consider this absolutely unacceptable,” Shulgin said at a session of the OPCW Executive Council on Wednesday, according to Sputnik.

On Monday at a UN Security Council meeting, US Ambassador Nikki Haley claimed that Washington is ready for new actions on Syria if it is “necessary”. She also claimed the United States attacked the Syrian government’s Shayrat Airbase in 2017 because the US leadership “believed” it had been used for launching an alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Khan Shaykhun on April 4, 2017.

Shulgin went on to say that the chlorine findings on the liberated Syrian territories prove that terrorists have toxic agents. He added that chemical attacks occur in the conflict zones at a “frightening” frequency.

“We see evidence of this in Syria, where terrorist groups are actively using toxic agents, mostly for provocative purposes, to put the blame for the use of chemical weapons on Damascus,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the United States had plans to gain a foothold in Syria, including by preparing new provocations with the use of chemical weapons in Syria, particularly in the Damascus’ suburb of Eastern Ghouta.

On March 12, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebazia said during a UN Security Council meeting that Nusra Front terrorist group used chlorine gas in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on March 5.

The situation in East Ghouta has been tense recently despite the adoption of UN resolution 2401 calling for ceasefire across all the country. The al-Qaeda-linked Nusra Front terrorist group has launched daily rocket and mortar attacks on Damascus. Russian officials have blamed Nusra for the escalation in violence.

Sabbagh: Allegations of using chemical weapons in Syria always coincide with Army victories over terrorism

On Tuesday, The Syrian Arab Republic warned that the terrorist organizations will resort to the use of poisonous chemical weapons against Syrian civilians to fabricate accusations against the Syrian government and give pretexts to the US and other states that support terrorists to launch a new aggression on Syria territories.

“Syria has confidential information that states which sponsor those terrorist organizations will exploit the convening of the executive Council of The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical (OPCW) to do that action,” Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh said in a statement before the 87th session of the Executive Council of OPCW, according to the Syrian news agency SANA.

The Syrian Ambassador to the UN in Vienna added that campaigns of lies and fabrications about the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government always coincides with its political and military achievements, in a US bid to stop the collapse of the terrorists.

Sabbagh affirmed that Syria has been committed to inform the OPCW, in a continuous and daily from, of information about operations of transforming and smuggling poisonous, chemical materials and barrels of chlorine to the terrorist organizations in Syria through Turkey.

He reiterated that Syria condemns any use of chemical weapon by any one, in any place and under any circumstance, adding that Syria considers such use as a violation of all international laws and conventions.

