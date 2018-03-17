Literally hundreds of ex-ISIS fighters now serve with Turkey-led forces in Afrin – Picture evidence

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 A.M.) – It has become apparent that literally hundreds of rebel fighters that serve among the ranks of Turkish-backed forces in Afrin (namely, the Free Syrian Army) are ex-Islamic State militants.

According to sources, the gradual rollback of ISIS across northern and eastern Syria between mid-2016 to the end of 2017 prompted hundreds of Islamic State terrorists to flee to Turkey via surrendering to Turkish-backed proxy militias in Aleppo province.

Under the control of Turkish military authorities, the jihadist fighters were re-flagged and installed into the ranks of pro-Ankara rebel groups such as the Free Syrian Army and Faylaq al-Sham.

Now in the service of the Turkish Armed Forces, these ‘ex’-ISIS militants are currently battling US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters in the Afrin region of Aleppo province.

Below is a picture showing two photos of the same individual – once when we was an ISIS militant and since he became a ‘moderate’ rebel in the service of Turkish-backed forces.

source