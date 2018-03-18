Breaking: ISIS launches huge offensive against Syrian Army at multiple cities and key base in east Syria, nearly 100 killed

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:38 A.M.) – Islamic State forces have launched a huge offensive against the Syrian Army across Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor, attacking government positions at two important cities and a key base.
According to military-affiliated sources, ISIS first sent a large assault group to hit the Syrian Army and allied paramilitary groups at the T-2 military airbase which, despite reports from opposition sources, has not yet been overrun.
More recently, ISIS began storming Syrian Army positions at and between the Euphrates cities of Al-Mayadeen and Abu Kamal – so far no advances have been reported. Here, just like at the T-2 site, intense firefights are ongoing.
Updates to follow.