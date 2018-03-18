Breaking: ISIS launches huge offensive against Syrian Army at multiple cities and key base in east Syria, nearly 100 killed

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:38 A.M.) – Islamic State forces have launched a huge offensive against the Syrian Army across Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor, attacking government positions at two important cities and a key base.

According to military-affiliated sources, ISIS first sent a large assault group to hit the Syrian Army and allied paramilitary groups at the T-2 military airbase which, despite reports from opposition sources, has not yet been overrun.

Clashes are ongoing and to this effect dozens of Islamic State militants have been killed so far; likewise however, the Syrian Army and pro-government armed groups too have endured high losses, not far behind those of the terrorist group.

More recently, ISIS began storming Syrian Army positions at and between the Euphrates cities of Al-Mayadeen and Abu Kamal – so far no advances have been reported. Here, just like at the T-2 site, intense firefights are ongoing.

Updates to follow.

