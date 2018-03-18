According to pro opposition reports, the death-cult terror group of the Islamic state ( ISIS ) has initiated a swift attack targeting the pro-government forces in Deir Ezzor province.
The sources claimed that the attack is concentrated near the vital oil-pumping station of the T2 in the southwest countryside of the Deir Ezzor.
With launching the first offensive against the army since the liberation of Deir Ezzor last year, the self-proclaimed of ISIS has managed to score a fresh gain against the government troops.
The pro-rebel agencies also reported that ISIS attacked the government-held city of Al-Bukamal near the Iraqi borders.