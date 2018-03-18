The Truth About Israel 18 Sunday Mar 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in war crimes ≈ 1 Comment TagsBenjamin Netanyahu, Israel Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
friendsofsyria said:
Reblogged this on Crimes Against Humanity.
LikeLike