Afrin has fallen.
Congratulations to the European Union of values, congratulations from the German Federal Government,
Happy birthday NATO,
Congratulations to the entire international community
And very special congratulations to rheinmetall:
The North Syrian city of Afrin,
Long years of security and peace
In the midst of the chaos of Syria also caused by the west
Place of democracy,
Freedom and emancipation for hundreds of thousands,
Is now in the hands of disk, mercenary mercenaries led by turkey.
