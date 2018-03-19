On Sunday morning, the jihadist rebels of the new alliance of “Jaish Tahrir Al-Sham” have downed a Syrian jet fighter over the eastern Qalamoun mountains.

The rebel sources claimed to have shot down the warplane by anti-air machine guns in the area of Al-Muhssah.

No reports were emerged about the destiny of the pilot.

Reportedly, the jet bomber was landed inside the government-held areas in the eastern Qalamoun.

“Jaish Tahrir Al-Sham” was formed from three major rebel faction, “Jaish Al-Islam”, “Ahmad Al-Abdo brigade” and ” Jaish Awsood Al-Sharqiayh” to combat both of ISIS and the Syrian government.