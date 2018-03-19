Turkish-backed rebels loot Syria’s Afrin city – steal everything from Mercedes-Benz cars to foodstuffs

19 Monday Mar 2018

By Andrew Illingworth
Turkish-backed rebel tractor-tows Mercedes-Benz away as acquired loot (Source: Getty Images / Bulent Kilic).

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:05 A.M.) – Turkish photo-journalist Bulent Kilic has captured images of pro-Ankara rebel fighters looting the city of Afrin following its fall to Turkish-backed forces.

According to sources, no site in Afrin is being spared from the stealing spree – houses, shops and public infrastructures have all been subject to looting by Ankara’s proxy militant groups.

Likewise, everything is subject to being stolen in accordance with the self-imposed laws of Afrin’s new rulers, this includes foodstuffs, gas bottles, tractors and even Mercedes-Benz cars.

What has also come apparent based on the photo evidence is the extensive damage done to Afrin by Turkish airstrikes and artillery shelling despite oppositions claims that the city was captured with ‘little damage.’

Pictures source: Bulent Kilic (photo-journalist)

 source
Note: First time we have seen getty images on photos from Syria, maybe terrorists groups have started selling their photos to them.

