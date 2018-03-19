The U.S. is evacuating ISIS commanders via helicopters from eastern Syria, the country’s state-run news agency SANA reported on March 19 citing local sources.

SANA reports (source):

Civil sources said that three US helicopters on Monday landed in the area between the villages of al-Jissi and Kalu, about 2 km south of Tal Hamis Township in southeastern countryside of Qamishli. The sources added that soldiers have accompanied 4 persons who were living in a house which was identified as a center for Daesh leaders from Iraqi nationality, asserting that the hovercrafts took them to unknown destination. On February 26, two US helicopters landed in Twaimin area southeast of al-Shadadi city, transporting a number of Daesh terrorists to Sabah al-Kheir center, 20 km south of Hasaka, which the US forces are using as center for training the terrorist groups.

Accoridng to some experts, the US is going to use the evacuated ISIS commanders to build various “security threats” across Central Asia. The creation of these threats should serve as a justification of the continued US miltiary presence in the region.

In late 2017 and early 2018 reports appeared that the US had already redeployed some ISIS members from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan.

source