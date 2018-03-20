The Syrian Government and civil society organisations supplying aid to civilians in Saqba after its liberation from terrorist forces.
These scenes are a repeat of Aleppo. I remember being there shortly after liberation of the majority of districts and being told by one of the humanitarian workers that it was the first day the children had not been starving, in other words their bellies were finally full after 2 or 3 days of food supply from Syrian government, SAA and Russian humanitarian organisations on the ground.
When will people begin to wake up to the fact that the Syrian government and SAA have no intention of “harming” their own people. Their priority has always been their safety and wellbeing and their liberation from the terrorist armed groups that do starve them and subject them to all manner of torture and humiliation.
Syria is not only the cradle of civilisation, it is the cradle of Humanity.