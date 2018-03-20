The Syrian Government and civil society organisations supplying aid to civilians in Saqba after its liberation from terrorist forces.

These scenes are a repeat of Aleppo. I remember being there shortly after liberation of the majority of districts and being told by one of the humanitarian workers that it was the first day the children had not been starving, in other words their bellies were finally full after 2 or 3 days of food supply from Syrian government, SAA and Russian humanitarian organisations on the ground.