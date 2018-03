Al-Nusra terrorists fire shells at neighbourhoods in Dara`a

Terrorists from Jabhat Al Nusra & groups affiliated to it holed up in Dara`a Al-Balad fired a rocket shells at residential neighbourhoods in Dara`a. The Terrorists fired a rocket shell at a marketplace in Dara`a Al-Mahattah neighbourhood in addition to firing a number of shells at Al-Sahari neighbourhood causing only material damage to houses & properties.

Y.K.