A member of the terrorist group known as “Failaq al-Rahman” was captured alive during battle today in Eastern Ghouta.

We can’t care less about the picture but we’d like to take the opportunity to relay a message

Where are his masters?! Where are those who pushed him to fight the Syrian Military under many false ideologies either religion or freedom or whatever they made them believe.

Did they really believe they stand a chance?! Did they really believe they will be backed or supported by their masters?! Did they really believe they are anything more than a card to destabilize a country to gain political influence over its government?! Didn’t they learn from Libya? Did they think the Syrian people will stand behind them?!

During his visit to the front lines, Commander in Chief President Bashar al-Assad told the operation commanders (we are translating/paraphrasing): “If the people supported these terrorists then we wouldn’t be able to advance a meter inside, the people support their troops, the army is the people.”

Look at these terrorists now, look at how they will end. No one can stop the Syrian military despite what they claim on media, there is not a single area that the Syrian military intended to liberate that hasn’t been liberated, whether the US or NATO agreed or did not; statements from many leaders and military personnel are like sounds coming from drums; they are loud and often annoying, but in reality they are empty inside.

While many are good at speaking, the Syrian command and the Syrian Arab Armed Forces and their Allies let their actions speak for them.

#Operation_Damascus_Steel

#السيف_الدمشقي

Syrian Arab Army