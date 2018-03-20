BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:50 A.M.) – Syrian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari spoke briefly to the press on Monday, just after the Security Council voted to deny a hearing on the human rights situation in Syria.

Jaafari hailed the vote, claiming it “has revealed the deep attempts to manipulate the rules and procedures as well as the mandate of the Security Council by some influential members in the council … those who confiscated the council to defend their own narrow interests have failed. They have failed blatantly, miserably, in front of the voice of reason and wisdom.”

Jaafari then answered a question about Turkey’s incursion into Syria, stating that the move is “aggression against our sovereignty”

“NATO is protecting Turkey. Do not believe in this Hollywood show you are seeing in Ankara and elsewhere. Turkey is doing it with the blessing of [the] Americans” he continued.

China and Russia both voted against the proposed Security Council hearing, claiming that the agenda was not clearly outlined ahead of time, and that hearings on human rights issues are not the mandate of the Security Council. The hearing did not obtain enough votes, and the meeting was adjourned.



Source