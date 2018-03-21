BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the U.S. State Department’s recent comments on Operation Olive Branch during a parliamentary meeting with his Justice and Development Party (AKP) this week.

Erdogan specifically called out the U.S. for expressing concern over the humanitarian situation in the Afrin region, claiming that Washington has never responded to any of Turkey’s concerns.

“They say now that they’re concerned in Afrin. Where were you when we conveyed our concerns, when we asked you to clear terrorist groups together?” Erdoğan stated, as quoted by pro-Turkish regime Daily Sabah.

The Turkish President demanded that U.S. respect his nation if they indeed view them as a “strategic ally.”

Erdogan would then claim the U.S. armed ‘terrorists’ in Syria, when Washington refused to provide weapons to Turkey.

“You did not give us weapons when we asked for it but gave them to terrorists instead. Now, those ammunition is under our possession,” Erdogan added.

Erdogan has recently taken the diplomatic offensive after the capture of Afrin, declaring that his forces would expand their operations in northern Syria and possibly northern Iraq.

