Donald Trump sells Saudi Arabia more arms to kill innocent Yemenis, squarely putting the blood of the dead children on his hands.

Trump showcases weapons US sold to Yemen-bombing Saudi prince

US President Donald Trump brought several pictures of American weapons to a meeting with visiting Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.

He boasted of multibillion-dollar sales of arms to the kingdom. Showing a sign to journalists at the meeting that read “12.5 billion in finalised sales to Saudi Arabia,” Trump boasted about all the money that US defence contractors would be getting for their products. “Three billion dollars, 533… million dollars, 525… million dollars,” Trump said as he pointed at the pictures. Then he turned to the crown prince and added: “That’s peanuts for you!” The Saudi de facto ruler burst in laughter.

