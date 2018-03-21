Turkish Air Force bombs Syrian military for second time in 48 hours

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – For the second time in the last 48 hours, the Turkish Air Force has bombed the pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF) in the Aleppo Governorate.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Turkish Air Force bombed the NDF’s positions inside the town of Barad, which is located near the government strongholds of Al-Zahra’a and Nubl.

In addition to bombing the pro-government forces, the Turkish military provided assistance to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) troops that attacked the joint NDF-YPG units in the nearby town of Kimar.

source