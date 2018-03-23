Major clashes breakout between rival jihadist groups in Idlib

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – For the second day in a row, intense clashes have broken out between the rival jihadist groups in the rural parts of the Idlib Governorate.

According to pro-opposition activists, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants attacked Jabhat Tahrir Souriya inside the town of Jaradah near the jihadist stronghold of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Fierce clashes are now ongoing in Jaradah as the two rival jihadist groups attempt to gain the upper-hand against one another.

Meanwhile, in the Aleppo Governorate, the jihadist rebels are involved in another violent confrontation near the town of Daret ‘Izza; this battle has been ongoing for more than 48 hours.

