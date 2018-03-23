by Janice Kortkamp

Summary: Aleppo didn’t “fall” – Aleppo was liberated! Just as Homs was almost 4 years ago and just as is happening in the eastern part of Ghouta as I write this.

I’ve been to Aleppo twice, in April and October of 2017 (and have devoted the last 5 years to researching Syria and the war there), after the alleged “fall” of eastern Aleppo to the Syrian government and allies.In the late fall thru December of 2016, the US government and “news” media were full of dire warnings and reports from “activist-journalists” in eastern Aleppo.

Now let me report on the truth of the matter.

The eastern part of Aleppo was held by several militant groups, many of which were promoted in the US and Europe as “moderate freedom fighters”. Actually, ALL of the armed groups in east Aleppo were under submission to and shared the same ideology as Al Qaeda. The same is true of all the armed groups fighting against the Syrian government and the army of Syria. They have different “sugar daddies” – some are funded and armed by the US/UK/France etc; some by israel; virtually all by Saudi Arabia or Qatar (and other Gulf states) or Turkey – but ALL have imposed harsh sharia law through violence and intimidation. ALL have committed atrocities against civilians. ALL have targeted religious minorities, particularly Alawites and Christians but also Sunnis – the vast majority of whom support their president and army against the terrorist hordes.

On an almost daily basis, the armed groups holding east Aleppo launched terrorist attacks against civilians in western Aleppo. Many thousands of civilians had been and were being killed by their mortars, suicide bombings, car bombs, snipers, exploding bullets, hell canons, and chlorine gas. The “rebels” often turned off the water supply for months at a time. Electricity was rare and food expensive, hard to come by.

The people living in the “rebel” held eastern part of Aleppo were punished, often killed if they tried to escape. The armed groups hoarded food and medical aid, giving it only to fighters and their families or selling it at grotesquely inflated prices to civilians who often couldn’t afford it. One woman, as she was pleading for food for her family, was shot in her mouth. All women of course were required to be fully covered. In Syria, in the government-held areas, women wear what they wish. No head covering or burka etc required. They wear miniskirts, jeans, you name it. Not so in any “rebel” area where that kind of dress would result in a beating and even death. Girls were often taken by fighters as “wives” then passed around for sex.

The hospitals you were told were being targeted by the Syrians and Russians? Most of those stories were just lies. Many of the hospitals the “rebel activist-journalists” said were destroyed are still there – or never existed. Others that were bombed had been converted by the terrorists into command centers or other uses. The eye and ear hospital for example I was in had been turned into a sharia court and jail. The civilians from east Aleppo, housed by the government in a facility – no tent camps, all IDPs are housed in buildings and given food and medical care etc. – spoke of how the terrorists did not provide medical aid for them, only the fighters and their families. You were even told about the “last doctor in Aleppo” – what a murderous joke! There were hundreds of doctors in west Aleppo, perhaps over 1000. It was all lies.

In fact, the vast majority of Syrians refer to all the US and allies’ sponsored armed groups as terrorists and most just say they’re all ISIS – “Daesh”. Why? While not every armed “rebel” has beheaded children and women and priests; not every fighter has kidnapped, tortured or raped civilians; not every “rebel” has cannibalized their victims (as the US backed “moderate” cannibal commander did) – but wherever these groups have been in control, the foundation of the secular society of Syria has been destroyed. And this has been true since the very beginning of the violence there in March 2011.

Syrians don’t believe this because their government tells them…they know it because they’ve seen and experienced it. Syrians have full access to the internet and western as well as regional media btw. They see and hear what CNN, BBC, Fox News, etc have been reporting and are nauseated by it all because its all been lies from the start.

The greatest evidence that what I’m saying is true, is what happened after the so-called “fall” of Aleppo.

Since the victory of the Syrians and allies over the terrorist groups, Aleppo is coming back to life! An estimated 800,000 displaced persons and refugees have gone back to live there. Homes are getting rebuilt. Businesses and factories are reopening and new ones starting. Hundreds of schools have reopened – in “rebel” areas few girls were allowed to attend school at all and most education was purely religious. Churches and mosques too. Of course under the US backed “moderate” terrorists, no church was allowed to operate and all the Christians had been driven out or killed.

In government held areas of Syria, there are hundreds, if not thousands of churches of every major denomination. Eastern Orthodox, Catholic predominantly but also most Protestant denominations as well. Christians are not just protected like some kind of endangered species in Syria; they are a part of every level of every aspect of society. The Leader of Parliament is a Christian btw.

In fact, the first thing that happened after the victory over the terrorists in eastern Aleppo was a huge Christmas celebration in the heart of the newly reunited city! This event was not organized by the government but NGO’s and as is typical in Syria, Muslims and Christians alike came together to celebrate. Syrians are amazing people who love joy and life even while every single Syrian is mourning the death of a loved one, usually many loved ones. This war is a human tragedy – even more so because of the tsunami of lies and propaganda the west has employed to create an utterly false picture of reality there. People in the west have been mercilessly deluged with those lies and propaganda in order to gain support for disastrous, murderous policy of the US and allies.

The times I’ve had in Aleppo have been so precious, knowing what the people have been through there yet seeing them so quickly restoring what they can of their lives and futures. One friend said its almost boring living there now without the endless terrorist attacks. He was being sarcastic but made his point well. The people of Aleppo are known for their inventiveness, industriousness, hard work ethic .. and their fabulous food among many other things and they are showing their great character for all the world to see – if the world would just look.

Aleppo is the oldest continuously populated city in the world. It’s survived countless attempts to control and occupy it. It has survived this attempt by the US and allies and that is a great thing even though a bout 1/3 of the city is heavily damaged and every family has suffered.

Aleppo didn’t “fall” – Aleppo was liberated! Just as Homs was almost 4 years ago and just as the eastern part of Ghouta is as I write this.

So here’s Aleppo now. Hope you enjoy the pics!