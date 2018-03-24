East Ghouta update: 17 buses with 950+ militants and their family members leave Arbeen

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – The first wave of Faylaq Al-Rahman militants and their family members have left the East Ghouta region tonight, a Syrian military report confirmed.

According to the military report, a total of 17 buses left the East Ghouta region via the ‘Arbeen crossing tonight.

The 17 buses contained a total of 981 militants from Faylaq Al-Rahman and their family members.

Another wave of militants and their family members are expected to depart from the East Ghouta tomorrow morning.

