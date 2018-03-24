I thought I could stop writing political postings!

But when your country is Syria, you have suffered seven years of war, more than the duration of the Second World War, and when you are the victim of US-supported terrorists, and when the latter itself is barring you from visa while welcoming the Saudis who make up the bulk of the war The terrorist groups in your country with the human element and with funding, and when they sell their arms to the Saudi and Israeli war machine that massacres civilians in Yemen and supports the terrorists in Syria, when some ordinary people in Europe connect the word “Syria” – known as Daash – then you can only tell people what is happening in Syria!

The war in Syria is no longer about being a supporter or opponent of the government – even though it started as such, nor is it a sectarian war (between Sunnis against Shiites or Muslims against Christians) even though they (the aforementioned powers) tried to make them so. The war in Syria was adopted many years before it started. It is not even a war for oil or gas (which is a secondary factor), let us be frank and say it publicly:

Israel has vowed to destroy Syria and carry out the so-called “regime change” in it, being the last country in its history to be under its control. It has supported the resistance against the occupation and supported the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people (although Syria has never said ” In negotiations with Israel through mediation, when a draft peace agreement was reached with Israel in 1991, an Israeli extremist assassinated Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin for his peace initiative and thus died of a peace agreement with him.

Syria played a key role in the liberation of southern Lebanon in 2000 and in frustration Assault Israeli conflict on Lebanon in 2006, and then Israeli officials said they would “return Syria to the Stone Age” and Hillary Clinton said that “the best way to help Israel is to destroy Syria”

In 2014, the United States of America formed what was known as the International Alliance to fight dashing and began bombardment campaigns, which only led to the extension of the organisation, until the “bad Russians” and carried out the task of eliminating the dashing, and so faded or imminent.

The question remains: What do the Americans do or they come to our land ?!

Ron Paul is a retired American politician, writer, and physicist who has made many explanations about Syria, the closest to reality among all American politicians. This recent report can give him basic principles to understand what is going on in Syria.

Jad Georges