Preliminary reports from northern Syria have emerged that a new rebel skirmish occurred in Afrin region between two prominent rebel factions.

As result of the infighting, the notorious jihadist commander “Abu Sakr Al-Qadisiyah” who belongs to “Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah” was killed by “Furqat Al-Hamza” militants.

According to rebel media, The reason behind the conflict was disagreements between the parties on stolen goods, in the area of Afrin.

Worth-mentioning that both of ” Furqat Al-Hamza” and ” Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah” are backed directly by Turkey, involved in the recent military campaign against the YPG in Afrin.

