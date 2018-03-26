ISIS launches surprise attack against Syrian Army troops in eastern Deir Ezzor

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) launched a surprise attack against a group of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate yesterday.

ISIS began the assault by storming the Syrian Army’s positions east of Al-Mayadeen; this would result in a series of intense clashes near this imperative city.

According to a military source in Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Army was able to repel the Islamic State’s attack after reinforcements from nearby tribes and the National Defence Forces (NDF) arrived in eastern Al-Mayadeen to drive back the terrorists.

The source added that the Islamic State has recently launched several attacks in eastern Deir Ezzor, prompting the Syrian Army to increase their presence in this part of the province.

