Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected accusations of seizing Syrian lands and said that the aggressor was always the West.

According to the Turkish leader, people approve of Ankara’s policy.

The population of the Syrian regions from Tall Rifat to Manbij, Tall Abyad and Resulain favours the arrival of Turkey, whose policy is associated with the concepts of “security,” “calmness,” and “order,” Erdogan said.

He stressed that no one has the right to blame Turkey for the seizure of Syrian lands.

“It is the West throughout history that has repeatedly manifested itself as an invader and aggressor.”

Earlier it became known that the Turkish troops, together with the forces of the Free Syrian Army, took control of the Syrian city of Afrin.

On January 19, Turkey launched the “Olive Branch” military operation against Kurdish forces stationed in the Syrian city of Afrin and surrounding areas. Later Ankara’s intention to expand the zone of the operation became known.