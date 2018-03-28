Rebels in southern Syria reject reconciliation with government, vow to fight

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Free Syrian Army (FSA) has rejected reconciliation with the Syrian government in the Dara’a Governorate town of Mahajah, the group’s official media wing reported on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the FSA, their forces will not reconcile with the government in Mahajah, adding that they vow to fight the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and will never surrender.

This statement from the Free Syrian Army comes just days after Al-Masdar broke the exclusive news that the Syrian Army and Russian military sent delegations to Dara’a to seek reconciliation with the rebels.

A military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar on Monday that the Syrian Army will focus on southern Syria after they clear the entire Damascus area.

