BREAKING: Syrian Army uncovers mass grave in East Ghouta

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6: 10 P.M.) – A mass grave which contains scores of corpses has been unearthed today in the recently-restored suburb of Harasta.

Even though the exact number of bodies are not yet known, it is widely believed that those belong to Syrian Army servicemen killed in the battleground during the few past years.

The Syrian government has taken over Harasta suburb after militants of Ahrar al-Sham and Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham jihadi groups left their bastion to Syria’s north as per an evacuation deal.

However, up to 300 militants – who were supposed to leave – changed their minds and decided to stay after settling their status.

