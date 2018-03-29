Syrian Army beats back large ISIS attack in eastern Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) launched a massive assault in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, yesterday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) held areas near the key city of Al-Mayadeen.

Taking advantage of the poor weather, the Islamic State repeatedly attempted to infiltrate the Syrian Arab Army’s lines at the southwestern outskirts of Al-Mayadeen.

However, the Syrian Army, alongside their allies from Hezbollah and Liwaa Al-Quds, was able to drive back the Islamic State’s fighters, killing and wounding several terrorists in the process.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Islamic State is preparing to launch another wave of attacks on southwestern Al-Mayadeen, as they continue to take advantage of the weather that has grounded the Syrian and Russian air forces.

