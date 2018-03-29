Syrian government forces have discovered a considerable amount of Israeli-made landmines and grenades left behind by Takfiri terrorist groups inside a secret underground tunnel in Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.

Syria’s state-run television network reported on Wednesday that army troopers made the discovery in the town of Harasta, located 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the center of Damascus, as they were combing the areas of hidden ordnance and unexploded devices.

This is not the first time that Syrian government forces have made such findings from terrorists’ hideouts across the war-ravaged Arab country.

Syria’s official news agency SANA published video footage on February 27, showing a cache of Israeli-built rockets, mortars, tank shells and other ammunition that Daesh terrorists had left behind in the eastern border city of Abu Kamal as well as Mayadin town, situated about 44 kilometers southeast of Dayr al-Zawr.

Syrian army prepares “huge” operation in last militant bastion

Meanwhile, Syrian army troops and allied fighters from popular defense groups are gearing up for a wide-scale operation against members of the so-called Jaish al-Islam terror group in Douma city, located about 10 kilometers northeast of the center of Damascus, unless the extremists agree to hand over the area.

SANA also reported that a total of 6,432 people, including 1,521 militants, evacuated from Eastern Ghouta area late on Tuesday.

The latest evacuation took place in the towns of Arbin, Jobar, Zamalka and Ein Tarma. All of the towns were largely controlled by the Faylaq al-Rahman militants, who agreed last Friday to negotiate their withdrawal under a deal with the Syrian military.

Civilians arrive in government-controlled al-Wafideen area, northeast of Damascus, Syria, on March 27, 2018. (Photo by Xinhua news agency)

Faylaq al-Rahman militants have demanded to be allowed to leave the central areas in Eastern Ghouta after members of the Ahrar al-Sham militant outfit did the same earlier this month in the town of Harasta.

Syrian government forces and their allies have captured 90 percent of Eastern Ghouta since a massive assault there late last month.

Eastern Ghouta, a besieged area on the outskirts of Damascus which is home to some 400,000 people, has witnessed deadly violence over the past few months, with foreign-sponsored terrorists launching mortar attacks on the Syrian capital in the face of an imminent humiliating defeat. The Syrian army has already controlled over 80 percent of the militant-controlled territory.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.