BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The U.N.’s Human Rights Council issued a statement on Friday that condemned Israel’s violations in the occupied Golan Heights region.

During their meeting in Geneva on Friday, the UNHRC once again demanded that Israel comply with U.N. Resolution 497, which calls on Israel to end their occupation of the Golan Heights.

Furthermore, the UNHRC stated that all settlements built by the State of Israel on the Arab lands in the Golan Heights were a violation of international law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed last month that his nation will not hand the Golan Heights back to Syria, despite the fact that the local population continues to maintain their Syrian citizenship and national identity.

source