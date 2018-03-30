The Syrian Arab Army soldiers (SAA) continue their mop-up operations in the recent regained territories of the eastern Ghouta region.

While sweeping out the liberated “Saqba” city, the Army troops managed to discover large field hospital used by rebel groups to succor their wounded, according to video published by SANA agency.

Meanwhile in Harasta city, the Syrian security forces were capable to uncover largest medicine storage along with tunnel network beneath civilians building blocs in northeast Damascus.

Worth to note that most of the captured medicines – as the videos show – are delivered by the United Nation humanitarian mission in Syria.

