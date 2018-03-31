by Adam Garrie

The Syrian Arab Army has announced the full liberation of Eastern Ghouta, a formerly Takfiri occupied region east of central Damascus. For years, Eastern Ghouta was home to terrorists who indiscriminately fired mortars on Damascus, killing thousands of civilians in the process.

According to a statement from the Syrian Arab Army,

“After a series of carefully planned battles and military operations conducted by our armed forces with the help of friendly and allied forces, control over all the cities and settlements of the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta has been restored”.

