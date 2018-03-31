By Paul Antonopoulos

AL-TANF, Syria – Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday that US-led activities in the the Al-Tanf region of Syria on the Jordanian border is worrisome as they observe heavy military equipment arriving.

“As before, quite worrisome are the reports the United States and its allies have been consolidating their illegal military presence in the territory of sovereign Syria, in particular, those about the arrival of heavy weapons in the zone around Al-Tanf in the southeast, arbitrarily established by the Americans,” Zakharova said.

The Al-Tanf military base is an illegal US instalment as they received no permission from Damascus to erect the base,

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously said the US had declared an area 55 kilometers around Al Tanf as a zone of its influence.

source