A report by the United Nations Secretary-General on the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the occupied Syrian Golan confirmed Israel’s support for armed terrorist organisations in Syria, including Jabhat al-Nusra, which is on the list of designated terrorist organisations.

The report, which SANA got a copy of, stated that the UNDOF has monitored in several occasions the Israeli occupation forces’ support and delivery of aid to armed terrorist groups in the area of disengagement, as well as direct communication and coordination with them.

According to the report, the Israeli occupation entity has set up facilities inside the separation zone and in the occupied Syrian Golan where the terrorist groups used to go, besides setting up a hospital near the separation line in which, according to the Israeli entity, health care was provided to Syrian civilians

The report said that the Zionist entity has repeatedly violated the cease-fire agreement in the occupied Syrian Golan, adding that the most dangerous violation was on February 10, 2018 when the Israeli enemy aircraft attacked Syrian positions in the countryside of Damascus and Homs where Syria responded and downed an Israeli F-16 fighter aircraft.

According to the report, the United Nations has monitored 90 Israeli violations of the disengagement agreement inside the occupied territories.

his report, the Secretary-General called on the Israeli occupation forces to stop their violations of the disengagement agreement and to refrain from opening fire through the ceasefire line, which may escalate tension in the region.

He also called on the countries with influence over armed terrorist organizations to exert pressure on them to stop their violations of the separation zone and any activity that threaten the lives, security and safety of United Nations personnel

