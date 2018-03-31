Meet IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot, the war criminal personally supervising the slaughter of Palestinian marchers in Gaza today. He vowed earlier to use live ammunition against Palestinian protesters who approached the apartheid barrier along the Gaza Strip.

Eizenkot is notorious as the author of the “Dahyia Doctrine”, a military strategy of asymmetric warfare, which encompasses the destruction of civilian infrastructure – houses, office buildings, schools, hospitals, clinics – as a measure calculated to deny combatants the use of that infrastructure. This doctrine endorses the employment of “disproportionate power” to secure that end. #LandDay

#TheGreatMarchOfReturn