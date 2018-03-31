‘What tha F#%k!’: Israeli Iron Dome air defence system fires-off a dozen missiles by accident [video]

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:35 P.M.) – On Sunday night, at least two batteries of Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ air defense network fired-off a salvo of missiles into Gaza during what Israeli military sources are saying was an accidental activation.

The accidentally activated air defense batteries in question are based along the Israeli frontier with the Gaza Strip – it is unclear exactly how many missiles were fired, but going by video evidence (shown below) it appears that perhaps up to a dozen may have been launched.

In an official statement, the Israeli Defence Force press centre has admitted that no rockets were fired towards Israeli cities from Gaza by Hamas.

The Israeli Army is to investigate the technical reasons for the sounding-off of the local air defense grid rocket attack siren and the resulting activation of attached Iron Dome missile batteries (this suggesting that no human error was involved).

The following footage comes with a language warning.