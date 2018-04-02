According to SANA, 12 trucks loaded with food and basic necessities arrived in the town of Ein Tarma in Eastern Ghouta. Moreover, the Red Crescent to provide free health services to people there.

It is also reported that the food and medicine would be distributed to civilians after the government forces had secured them in their homes.

Head of the reconciliation committee in Ein Tarma town Sheikh Walid Daoud stated that the first aid batch provided by SARC consisted of nutrients, water bottles and bread. The aid was distributed to the families of Jobar, Arbin, and Zamalka.

For his part, director of SARC point in Ein Tarma Mohammad al-Kadi noticed that a food basket containing sugar, chickpeas, lentils and flour will be distributed through heads of sectors in the town.

source