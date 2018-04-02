BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 A.M.) – The Syrian People’s Resistance group claimed their forces carried out an attack on a U.S. base in rural Al-Raqqa tonight.

According to the pro-government group, their forces allegedly targeted the US-held Brigade 92 Base that is located just south of the border-town of ‘Ayn ‘Izza.

The pro-government group claimed that their forces had targeted the Brigade 92 Base with two mortar shells.

In addition to tonight’s attack, the group is vowing to continue targeting US-backed groups until they leave all of the Syrian lands they occupy.

