Car crash kills, injures scores of evacuated militants en route to Idlib

02 Monday Apr 2018

Posted by in news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , , ,

By Zen Adra

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:30 A.M.) – At least 6 militants were killed, 20 others injured when their bus collided with another car while their convoy was heading to Idlib.

A bus carrying rebel fighters who left East Ghouta pocket to the country’s northwestern province of Idlib hit a mini truck loaded with vegetables. The two following buses then crashed to the first bus.

The collision took place in the Syrian government-held area of the Al-Bared River road, latakia province.

The Syrian government had declared all former Faylaq al-Rahman strongholds of Jobar, Zamalka, Ayn Tarma and Arbeen now under the Syrian Army control after the last batch of militants and their families left the enclave.

Zen Adra | AMN
Zen Adra | AMN
Zen Adra | AMN
Share this article: source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s