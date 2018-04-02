Car crash kills, injures scores of evacuated militants en route to Idlib

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:30 A.M.) – At least 6 militants were killed, 20 others injured when their bus collided with another car while their convoy was heading to Idlib.

A bus carrying rebel fighters who left East Ghouta pocket to the country’s northwestern province of Idlib hit a mini truck loaded with vegetables. The two following buses then crashed to the first bus.

The collision took place in the Syrian government-held area of the Al-Bared River road, latakia province.

The Syrian government had declared all former Faylaq al-Rahman strongholds of Jobar, Zamalka, Ayn Tarma and Arbeen now under the Syrian Army control after the last batch of militants and their families left the enclave.