By Leith Aboufadel



BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) is far from done in Syria, as their forces launch several attacks across southeastern Syria.

Most recently, ISIS has expanded its presence in the Euphrates River Valley, seizing several points from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Specifically, the terrorist group’s primary focus has been the territory located between the imperative towns of Albukamal and Al-Mayadeen.

Both Albukamal and Al-Mayadeen were former strongholds for the Islamic State, with the latter being the terrorist group’s former de-facto capital.

ISIS is now working to reestablish control over this region, while the Syrian Arab Army and U.S. Coalition shift their attention to the ongoing struggle in northern Syria.

