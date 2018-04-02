By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and local civil defence units have reportedly discovered three mass graves in the western countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate today.

According to local reports, the mass graves were discovered just west of the Tabaqa Military Airport.

Over 45 bodies have already been retrieved from these mass graves; many more are expected to be pulled out in the coming hours and days.

The exhumed bodies are believed to be the remains of the 200+ Syrian Army soldiers that were brutally marched through the desert and executed by the so-called “Islamic State” (ISIS).

