Jewish Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque Amid Mounting Tensions 03 Tuesday Apr 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in news ≈ Leave a comment The Ugly Truth Hundreds of extremist Zionist settlers on Sunday morning stormed and desecrated parts of al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) under protection by heavily armed Israeli regime troops. CONTINUE READING View original postRate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related