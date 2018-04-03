Tags
WARNING VERY GRAFIC
Saudi and UAE warplanes, supplied by the U.S., attacked a refugee camp in Hodeidah, Yemen yesterday. The results, as you can see, were gruesome.
Yemen is a human catastrophe that the world turns a blind eye to. The Gulf monarchies and their western backers continue with their deranged belief that reigning in “Iranian influence” in the region lies in bombing Yemen mercilessly.
How many charred bodies of children do we have to see before we come to our senses?
Every American should know that their government subcontracts this barbarism. Just two weeks ago, Washington laid the red carpet to Mohammed Bin Salman, in a shameless display of callousness, tacitly approving his country’s actions in Yemen. U.S. media outlets touted MBS as a “reformer.” The pictures below show the real face of MBS.