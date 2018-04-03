This is why the US and Israel are panicking over the war on Syria coming to a close. With every terrorist group that is captured, the evidence of who is sponsoring them is left behind. US and Israeli weapons have been used by the terrorists since the beginning of the war in 2011.

Since the beginning of the war the terrorist have been using tunnels, like sewer rats. They started by blasting holes in the walls of houses and passing from one to another without being seen, but over the years the tunnels have become very sophisticated and nobody now believes that a bunch of uneducated terrorists could make these tunnels like the one pictured below by hand.

In fact the terrorists are now creating tunnels faster than those being created around the world costing hundreds of millions pounds or dollars, in a fraction of the time.

An army unit on Tuesday found a tunnel belonging to terrorists that links the towns of Erbin and Misraba in the Eastern Ghouta.

SANA Correspondent said that an army unit discovered a 4 meter-long and 6-meter high tunnel belonging to terrorists that allows the passage of cars and vehicles.

Read the following article which talks about an Israeli company that has developed a way of fast tunnel making, even through rock. The company is Strategic Solutions Technology Group, based in Jerusalem.

Micro-Thermonuclear Plasma Tunneling by Rock Melting

Now we have seen these tunnels running between towns and the Americans wanting to link all their Embassies via tunnels, it only makes you wonder what is going on underneath Israel.

JLC/FOS