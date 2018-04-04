The BBC still refuses to show the true situation in Syria and still continues to show only footage sent from the terrorist groups.

Yesterday their story on Syria was headlined “Assad sending Syrian citizens to Rebel held areas”. Which in itself makes no sense at all, but the BBC will go to all lengths to prolong the war in Syria with their lies.

They were showing footage of the terrorist groups getting on the buses to Idlib, but called them Syrian citizens and obviously taking the side of these terrorists, saying they lives will be put in danger being moved to a terrorist controlled area and not mentioning that these were terrorists.

To get their story across they used seven year old Bana Alabed the daughter of terrorists, who speaks no English, but reads carefully prepared scripts prepared by her Al Qaeda parents. CNN and BBC have been using this child get their agenda for war for several years now.

They have been calling her a Syrian refugee, yet yesterday they showed her getting on the buses with the terrorist groups, being sent to Idlib. Actually showing the proof that she is a terrorist, but refusing to call them terrorists or rebels, because that would prove they have been lying about her for years.

Note:

Even though the film gave the impression that this was happening in one day, it shows dressed in hijab while speaking on camera, but soon changes when she is not.

Remember this is the same little girl who was invited to the Oscars by the US. I am sure she must have had her terrorist mother with her when she entered the country. As we can plainly see, she did not return to any refugee camp, but to the terrorist groups from whence she came.

I will not give you links to all her propaganda speeches on CNN as they are readily available for anyone to find, as are most of the terrorist propaganda films.

The BBC and CNN will be caught out for their lies again, just as they were with Danny Dayem.

JLC/FOS