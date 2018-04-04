Confirmed: ISIS launches deep infiltration assault on Syrian Army at key gas field in east Homs – details

 By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:04 P.M.) – Yesterday reports emerged that Islamic State special forces units (commonly referred to as inghamisis) had launched a surprise assault against the Syrian Army deep behind government lines at the Ash-Sha’er gas field in eastern Homs province.

Al-Masdar News has since been able to confirm that such an attack did take place and that it resulted in a rather intense battle that went on for several hours.

In the end, the Syrian Army – with the support of Russian attack helicopters – managed to turn back the terrorist assault, killing and wounding five Islamic State fighters in the process; it appears that at least one government soldier died during the battle.

Well-informed sources report that a big part of the ISIS infiltration force which attacked (and later fled) the oasis town of Al-Qarayatyn in late 2017 was part of this new behind-enemy-lines operation, having since hid with in uncleared cave systems that litter the mountainous countryside of eastern Homs.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

