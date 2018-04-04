BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:04 P.M.) – Yesterday reports emerged that Islamic State special forces units (commonly referred to as inghamisis) had launched a surprise assault against the Syrian Army deep behind government lines at the Ash-Sha’er gas field in eastern Homs province.
Al-Masdar News has since been able to confirm that such an attack did take place and that it resulted in a rather intense battle that went on for several hours.
Well-informed sources report that a big part of the ISIS infiltration force which attacked (and later fled) the oasis town of Al-Qarayatyn in late 2017 was part of this new behind-enemy-lines operation, having since hid with in uncleared cave systems that litter the mountainous countryside of eastern Homs.
Updates to follow as more information becomes available.