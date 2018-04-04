Pictures show new US base in northern Syria

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:00 P.M.) – A new military base has been recently established by the US-led coalition in northeast Aleppo province.

The newly-established base is located northwest of Manbij; a city controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Manbij received more than 200 US servicemen with armoured vehicles and construction machines as fresh reinforcements for the city which has been threatened by a Turkish invasion.

AFP released new photos that feature the US base in Al-Asaliyah, Manbij.

